West Ham vs Manchester United Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Matchday nine of the 2024-25 Premier League season continues on Sunday, October 27, with four super exciting matches, one of which is a vital clash between West Ham and Manchester United. Both the teams are currently struggling, holding the 16th and 13th spots in the standings, respectively.

West Ham, who brought in high-profile signings ahead of the season, will be aiming for their first win in four matches against a faltering United. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are looking to kick-start their trophy pursuit and achieve consecutive victories for the first time this season, as Ten Hag's squad have lost two of their recent matches following their latest Premier League win.

Vital Match for Both Teams

West Ham United was one of the standout clubs across Europe during the summer transfer window, with Tim Steidten securing several notable signings for Julen Lopetegui's first season. However, despite the results, the team's performance hasn't matched expectations.

The Hammers currently sit 15th in the Premier League with only two wins from their first eight games, totaling eight points. Additionally, they have exited the EFL Cup.

Manchester United, meanwhile, has also struggled to register wins, with just four wins in 13 matches across all competitions. The Red Devils have recorded as many losses as wins and played to five draws, including a UEFA Europa League match against Fenerbahce earlier this week.

In the same fixture last season, West Ham United clinched a 2-0 win over Manchester United, with goals from Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus. The Hard Tackle previews the upcoming matchup between these two teams.

On Sunday, West Ham will be without forward Mohammed Kudus in today's Premier League match against Manchester United, as he is suspended. Kudus was shown a red card in last weekend's 4-1 loss to Tottenham after an altercation involving Micky van de Ven, Richarlison, and Pape Matar Sarr.

For Manchester United, Antony will miss the game due to an ankle sprain he sustained in his recent Europa League match. Captain Bruno Fernandes, however, is set to start.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between West Ham and Manchester United will be played at London Stadium, London, England on Sunday, October 27, at 3 PM BST (local time), 10 AM ET and 7:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the West Ham vs Manchester United Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the West Ham vs Manchester United Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the West Ham vs Manchester United Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of West Ham vs Manchester United Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the West Ham vs Manchester United Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.