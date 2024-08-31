West Ham vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Aiming for a perfect start with three straight wins in the new Premier League season, reigning champions Manchester City will visit the London Stadium to take on West Ham United on Saturday afternoon.

After beginning his Premier League journey as the Hammers' manager with a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, Julen Lopetegui secured his first victory last weekend when the Londoners earned a 2-0 away win against Crystal Palace. West Ham has struggled to win against Manchester City, in their last 17 Premier League matches against the Citizens. Their last success against Manchester City was a 2-1 away win in September 2015, under the leadership of former manager Slaven Bilic.

Manchester City Look for Another Win

As for Manchester City, Pep Guardiola's team is coming off a commanding 4-1 victory over Ipswich last weekend, despite initially falling behind. They currently sit atop the table, although it's still early in the season.

Under Pep Guardiola, the visitors have often had slow starts to their campaigns in recent years. However, this season they've begun strongly, winning the Community Shield and securing maximum points from their first two Premier League matches. They've scored six goals while conceding just one.

Erling Haaland, the league's top scorer for the past two seasons, has accounted for four of those goals. After scoring in a 2-0 opening win at Chelsea, he notched his 10th hat-trick for Manchester City in a 4-1 victory over newly-promoted Ipswich Town last weekend.

Here's all you need to know about the West Ham vs Manchester City Premier League match.

