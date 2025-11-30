West Ham vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match in the US, UK and India

West Ham United will host Liverpool at the London Stadium on Sunday, hoping to keep their momentum going and pile even more pressure on the defending champions. West Ham United head into their clash with Liverpool having picked up two wins and a draw in their last three games.

After a rough start to the season, the East London side finally has something to feel good about, and fans will be watching closely to see if they can grind out yet another positive result. Beating Liverpool would be a massive confidence boost for West Ham and could play a key role in their battle to stay alive in the league.

Big Game Ahead

Nuno Espirito Santo's team is hovering just above the relegation zone, and they simply can't afford to let points slip away. On the other side, Liverpool are struggling badly, having lost four of their last six games across all competitions.

The team looks short on both form and confidence. This match could easily turn tricky for the Reds, and they'll need to dig deep if they want to come away with anything.

West Ham United are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 against Liverpool, with Alphonse Areola in goal. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and El Hadji Malick Diouf should operate as the full-backs, supporting both defense and attack.

Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo will partner in central defense. In midfield, Tomas Soucek and Soungoutou Magassa will provide strength and cover as the double pivot.

Mateus Fernandes will play as the attacking midfielder, aiming to create chances. Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville will bring pace and creativity on the wings, while Lucas Paquetá is set to lead the line on Sunday.

Liverpool are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 against West Ham, with Alisson Becker in goal. Joe Gomez and Andrew Robertson will take the full-back roles, offering support in both defense and attack.

Virgil van Dijk will partner Ibrahima Konaté at centre-back. In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai should start, aiming to control possession and provide stability.

Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo will operate on the wings, bringing pace, creativity, and goal threat. Up front, Alexander Isak is set to lead the attack for Liverpool in Sunday's matchup.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between West Ham and Liverpool will be played at London Stadium, London, England, on Sunday, November 30, at 2:05 PM BST/9:05 AM ET and 7:35 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the West Ham vs Liverpool Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the West Ham vs Liverpool Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

Fans in India can watch the West Ham vs Liverpool Premier League match live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of West Ham vs Liverpool Premier League match on FuboTV, NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the West Ham vs Liverpool Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the West Ham vs Liverpool Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.