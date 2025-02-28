West Ham vs Leicester Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

West Ham United return to the London Stadium after a major win as they prepare to face Leicester City, aiming to distance themselves even further from relegation concerns. Graham Potter's tactical approach at the Emirates proved effective, as his team set out to frustrate Arsenal and succeeded in pulling off a hard-fought win.

Jarrod Bowen's strike just before halftime secured all three points for the Hammers in North London, repeating their success from last season. Now, they shift their focus to the upcoming clash against Leicester City. Arsenal inadvertently made things easier for West Ham when Myles Lewis-Skelly received a red card for a major tactical foul on Mohammed Kudus.

West Ham on a High

Before that match, Potter's side had endured a four-game winless streak, but their win at the Emirates ended it. With that win, West Ham raced to 30 points, extending their gap over 18th-placed Ipswich Town to 13 points.

Additionally, Wolves' defeat on Tuesday meant the Hammers maintained an eight-point cushion over the 17th-placed side while still having a game in hand. As they get ready to host Leicester City—who are battling relegation—West Ham will be eager to put even more distance between themselves and the drop zone.

Leicester had initially seemed to make a promising managerial change by appointing Ruud van Nistelrooy as Steve Cooper's replacement. The former Manchester United striker began his tenure with a 3-1 win over none other than West Ham. However, things have taken a turn for the worse since then, with Leicester struggling to maintain form.

In their last 12 matches, Leicester City have managed just a single win, which came in an away fixture against Tottenham. Heading into their trip to North London, they were on a seven-game losing streak. Since that rare win, they have suffered three more consecutive losses, with Brentford handing them a heavy 4-0 loss over the weekend.

The mood at the King Power Stadium remains bleak, which has done little to motivate the squad to improve their performances. Despite their struggles, Leicester still have a chance to climb out of the relegation zone, but they need a string of positive results—particularly wins—to turn things around. Ruud van Nistelrooy will be hoping his side can secure a crucial win when they visit the London Stadium on Wednesday night.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between West Ham and Leicester City will be played at the London Stadium, London, on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 8 PM BST/3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Feb. 28).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the West Ham vs Leicester Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the West Ham vs Leicester Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the West Ham vs Leicester Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the West Ham vs Leicester Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the West Ham vs Leicester Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.