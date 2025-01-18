West Ham vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

West Ham will take on Crystal Palace at the London Stadium on Saturday, looking to build momentum after their impressive win earlier this week. The Hammers won 3-2 against Fulham and will be eager to kickstart a winning streak, beginning with this matchup against Crystal Palace.

Newly appointed manager Graham Potter has been tasked with stabilizing the team and will expect a solid performance from his squad. Currently sitting 13th in the Premier League standings, West Ham will be hoping to edge closer to the top half with a home win. Crystal Palace has also been in fine form recently, remaining unbeaten in five of their last six league games.

West Ham on a High

The Eagles head into this fixture with back-to-back wins across all competitions and will be brimming with confidence. This promises to be an exciting encounter, and it remains to be seen if Crystal Palace can secure another positive result.

West Ham United will be missing several players for this match. Michail Antonio is sidelined indefinitely following a car accident, while Jarrod Bowen is unavailable due to an ankle injury. Jean-Clair Todibo and Crysencio Summerville are both out with minor knocks, and Niclas Fullkrug is dealing with a thigh issue.

For Crystal Palace, Matheus Franca and Adam Wharton are ruled out because of groin injuries. Rob Holding has been removed from the first-team squad, and Trevoh Chalobah has returned to Chelsea after the West London club decided to terminate his loan deal.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between West Ham and Crystal Palace will be played at London Stadium, London, on Saturday, January 18, at 3 PM BST/ 10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the West Ham vs Crystal Palace Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the West Ham vs Crystal Palace Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the West Ham vs Crystal Palace Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of West Ham vs Crystal Palace Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the West Ham vs Crystal Palace Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.