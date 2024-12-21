West Ham vs Brighton Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion will look to get back to winning ways when they meet at the London Stadium on Saturday. The Premier League season continues this weekend with the round of matches kicking off with Aston Villa facing Manchester City, followed by three simultaneous games, including West Ham United vs Brighton.

West Ham had a solid summer transfer window, as they brought in notable signings like Guido Rodriguez, Niclas Fullkrug, and Jean-Clair Todibo. They also appointed Julen Lopetegui to replace David Moyes and bring a fresh approach to the team. However, they have been inconsistent this season, with the team showing both promise and frustration.

Both Teams Aim for Wins

In recent weeks, things have improved somewhat for West Ham, and avoiding defeat in this match would see them go three games without a loss for the first time this season. Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, have struggled in their recent matches.

After a strong start to the season under Fabian Hurzeler, the Seagulls have now gone four games without a win, dropping them to ninth in the Premier League standings. Despite this, they are only four points behind a high-flying Nottingham Forest, as other teams have also been inconsistent.

The same fixture last season ended in a goalless draw, with West Ham managing to hold off Brighton, despite the visitors dominating possession.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between West Ham and Brighton & Hove Albion and will be played at the London Stadium, London, on Saturday, December 21, at 3 PM BST (local time), 10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the West Ham vs Brighton Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the West Ham vs Brighton Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the West Ham vs Brighton Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of West Ham vs Brighton Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the West Ham vs Brighton Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.