West Ham vs Brentford Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

West Ham United will welcome Brentford to the London Stadium on Saturday, eager to revive their struggling season. The Hammers have managed just one win in their last six Premier League outings and are desperate to make a turnaround against Brentford. Currently sitting 16th in the table, they face the serious threat of relegation.

Graham Potter will be looking to inspire a strong response from his squad. With a roster full of talent, West Ham is expected to perform at a higher level, and their supporters will be hoping for a commanding display at home. However, it will not be an easy match to win for West Ham at all.

West Ham Aiming to Rebound

On the other hand, Brentford sit 11th in the standings but have slipped out of the top half following a string of disappointing results. The Bees have secured only two wins in their last six league matches and will be determined to regain momentum with a victory.

Given West Ham's inconsistency, Brentford will believe they have a good opportunity to capitalize.

West Ham United will have to cope without Michail Antonio, who faces an extended spell on the sidelines following a car accident. Jean-Clair Todibo is dealing with a minor injury, Niclas Füllkrug is sidelined with a thigh issue, and Crysencio Summerville is also unavailable due to a knock.

Brentford, meanwhile, have their own injury concerns. Joshua Dasilva and Rico Henry are both out with knee injuries, Gustavo Nunes is recovering from a back problem; Aaron Hickey is sidelined with a thigh issue, and Igor Thiago is also ruled out due to a knee injury.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between West Ham and Bretford will be played at London Stadium, London, on Saturday, February 15, at 3 PM BST/10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the West Ham vs Brentford Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the West Ham vs Brentford Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the West Ham vs Brentford Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of West Ham vs Brentford Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the West Ham vs Brentford Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.