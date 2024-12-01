West Ham vs Arsenal Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

After a humiliating loss to Arsenal in the same fixture last season, West Ham United will be desperate to seek revenge when they host the Gunners in the Premier League on Saturday. West Ham had a slow start to the season but they will hope that their 2-0 win over Newcastle United away last weekend will help them gain some momentum for the rest of the campaign.

However, Arsenal will be more confident after bouncing back from a shaky start to the season with a 5-1 win over Sporting in the Champions League midweek, followed by a 3-0 win against a tough Nottingham Forest in their last Premier League match.

Big Match Ahead

With Arsenal aiming for the title this season and currently sitting in the top four, it's no surprise that they are heavily favored for this weekend's match. On the other hand, West Ham, who find themselves in 14th place, have had a disappointing start to the season.

After an encouraging summer transfer window, most fans expected more. At times, the team has lacked intensity, leading to several goals conceded, such as their 3-0 defeat to Chelsea, where they were dominated in the first half due to their lack of urgency.

However, two consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League, along with a solid 2-0 win at St James' Park, could be the boost West Ham needs to turn their season around.

Arsenal, too, have faced challenges early in the campaign, suffering losses to Bournemouth and Newcastle United, as well as dropping points in matches against Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City due to red cards.

The absence of Martin Odegaard hindered their creativity, and they struggled to look dangerous without their Norwegian playmaker. Yet, with Ødegaard now back in action, Arsenal have regained their attacking form, scoring eight goals in their last two matches.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between West Ham and Arsenal will be played at the London Stadium, London, on Saturday, November 30, at 5:30 PM BST (local time), 12:30 PM ET and 11 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the West Ham vs Arsenal Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the West Ham vs Arsenal Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the West Ham vs Arsenal Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of West Ham vs Arsenal Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the West Ham vs Arsenal Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.