West Ham United vs Southampton Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

West Ham United will lock horns with Southampton at the London Stadium on Saturday in a desperate bid to turn things around after a spate of disappointments over the past few weeks. The Hammers have not won a single match in their last five Premier League outings and will be desperate to get back on track against Southampton.

Given that they will be playing at home, they will be hopeful about putting up an impressive show and securing a much-needed three points. Needless to say, it's been a frustrating season for the East London side, who are currently placed 17th in the league table, and a miracle is quite unlikely.

Clash of the Strugglers

With the threat of relegation looming, West Ham must do something magical to start earning points fast to avoid slipping into the bottom three. Meanwhile, Southampton have struggled even more, sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table.

The Saints have seen very few wins to their name this season, and a win at the London Stadium would be nothing short of almost a miracle. However, they have nothing to lose, so they should go all out to do something surprising.

The rest of the season is about pride for Southampton, and it remains to be seen if their players can rise to the occasion.

Graham Potter will be without Michail Antonio, who is still recovering from the injuries sustained in a car accident. Crysencio Summerville will also be an absentee due to a hamstring injury, while Aaron Cresswell is nursing a minor injury.

On the visiting side, Charlie Taylor and Albert Gronbaek are both ruled out through injury as well.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between West Ham and Southampton will be played at London Stadium, London, England, on Saturday, April 19, at 3 PM BST/10 AM ET and 7:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the West Ham vs Southampton Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the West Ham vs Southampton Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the West Ham vs Southampton Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the West Ham vs Southampton Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the West Ham vs Southampton Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.