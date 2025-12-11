Wenne Alton Davis: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Star Dies after Being Hit by Cadillac While Crossing Street in NYC

An actress who appeared in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" was killed after being hit by a Cadillac in a devastating accident in New York City. Wenne Alton Davis, 60, was tragically killed on Monday evening near Broadway in Manhattan when she was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street.

The actress, whose real name was Wendy Davis, sustained a fatal head injury and was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she passed away later that night. The 61-year-old driver of the Cadillac stayed at the scene after the accident and has not faced any charges related to the crash. However, police have launched an investigation into the horror crash.

Killed Unexpectedly

Wendy Davis was best known for her role as a police officer on Amazon Prime's hit series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" in 2023, starring alongside Rachel Brosnahan. Her friend Edward Reynoso told the New York Daily News that she was killed while on her way to meet a friend for dinner and a movie.

He recalled that just hours earlier, she had shared a heartfelt moment with him in her Queens apartment, telling him, "I love you, I appreciate you."

Reynoso said the encounter felt strange in hindsight, adding that it seemed like she was quietly saying goodbye.

The deadly accident unfolded just blocks away from Manhattan landmarks such as Radio City Music Hall and the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

The driver struck Davis while making a left turn onto West 53rd Street, even though she had the right of way, police said.

Reynoso recalled seeing Davis leave her Queens home for dinner in Manhattan, but grew worried when he didn't hear from her later that evening.

Completely Unforeseen

"She always texts me when she is about to leave or come home and I didn't receive any text or anything and I found it weird," he said. "I was worried. I was texting her and she didn't respond. I'm numb to tell you the truth. I can't believe it.'

Reynoso said Davis had moved into his building about five years ago with her beloved cat and quickly became a familiar, cherished presence among the neighbors.

He remembered that they grew close simply because they often bumped into each other in the hallway, sparking a warm friendship.

"We used to go out for dinner. We're all single," he said. "She was very driven, compassionate, giving. I will miss her smile, laugh and joie de vivre."

Besides her role on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" in 2023, Davis also appeared in the NBC dramas "Blindspot" and "New Amsterdam", adding to her growing list of memorable TV performances.