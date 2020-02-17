Maintaining personal hygiene is one of the important rules restaurant workers are always asked to follow. Now, an employee of a fast-food chain has made the headlines for taking it way too seriously.

In a recent 23-second viral video that has started doing the rounds on social media, a man is seen soaked in soapy water in an industrial sink inside the restaurant kitchen. The incident is said to have happened the previous week at Wendy's restaurant on North Lafayette Street in Greenville, Michigan in the US.

The clip was initially shared on TikTok by a user @paulkash2 with the caption "Almost got fired for this shit." However, after it went viral, the video was taken down but was shared by a Facebook user Connor Somerfield on social networking platform.

"It feels like a hot tub. I'm just enjoying life, boss," the shirtless bathing man is heard while enjoying his bath. Though it is unclear if he was wearing shorts or any other clothing, his bare knees are visible in the video. Meanwhile, another Wendy's employee is also heard telling the bathing man 'wash yourself' and throwing something like a soap or a sponge at him in the footage.

Wendy's employees got fired

However, the latest reports confirm that the fast-food chain has fired the employees for their unacceptable behaviour. Christian Camp, the vice president of human resources for Team Schostak told the Newsweek: "This egregious behaviour is completely unacceptable and counter to our safety, training and operational standards. Upon learning of this situation, all employees in the video were terminated immediately and the restaurant has been completely sanitized." He has also ensured that they will make sure that similar incidents won't happen in the future.

Similar incidents in the past

Earlier in 2008, an employee of Burger King was also filmed taking a bath in the restaurant's sink, following which he was fired along with the shift manager and the person who filmed the video. Meanwhile, a gross picture of a young man licking a tall stack of shells surfaced online in 2013 had forced the fast-food franchise Taco bell to fire the employee.

Watch the viral video below: