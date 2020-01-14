Among many potential jurors, Model Gigi Hadid was present inside the Manhattan courtroom for jury selection as one of the potential jurors for the rape trial of the disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein on January 14. The trial has entered its second week as the judge and lawyers in the case explored various ways to select a panel of 12 impartial jurors to decide the fate of the filmmaker.

Justice James Burke, who is presiding over the case, asked if she knew Weinstein, his lawyers, the defence attorneys or the people expected to be discussed in the case. Hadid, while sitting inside the jury box, affirmatively told Justice James Burke, "Yes." "She has met Weinstein before", however, she insisted, "I think I'm still able to keep an open mind on the facts."

However, when asked how defence attorney felt about Hadid potentially being seated as a juror, the defence attorney Arthur Aidala said he didn't know of her.

Like the rest of the potential jurors, she raised her hand and said she is friends with Cara Delevingne — who accused Weinstein of sexual harassment in 2017 — and "has met Salma Hayek", who in the past claimed Weinstein has sexually harassed her.

As reported earlier, actress Salma Hayek might be called as a witness or be mentioned during the Weinstein rape trial. The 24-year-old model was among 35 other potential jurors who were asked to fill the jury questionnaire and return to the court on January 16.

Weinstein, 67, is on trial for allegedly raping a woman in 2013 and sexually assaulting another woman in 2006. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape and one count of a criminal sexual act.

Allegations against Weinstein ignited the #MeToo movement

The trial of Harvey Weinstein, 67, is one of the most-anticipated proceedings in recent years. Allegations against him helped ignite the #MeToo movement in the world. Prosecutors have charged that he raped one woman, who has not been identified in court documents, at a Midtown Manhattan hotel in March 2013 and forced oral sex on Mimi Haleyi, a production assistant, at his apartment in Manhattan in 2006.

He also faces a charge of predatory sexual assault for allegedly having committed a serious sex crime against more than one person. Yet, Weinstein maintains that his sexual encounters with the women were consensual.