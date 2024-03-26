Wedding Impossible Episode 9 Recap, Review, Reactions

Wedding Impossible episode 9 aired on tvN on Monday (March 25) at 8:50 pm KST. It focussed on the romantic relationship between Na Ah Jung and Lee Ji Han. The chapter also featured the evil moves of Choi Seung Ah. People in Korea watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

The ninth episode of Wedding Impossible featured the journey of Na Ah Jung and Lee Ji Han from a romantic day out to a separation due to miscommunication. It picked up right from where the show left off in episode 8. The mini-series focussed on a romantic day out between the onscreen couple in the first half.

Although it was awkward for Ji Han and Ah Jung to interact with each other after the passionate kiss, the former took the lead to make things comfortable for both of them. He took her to a village and spent the whole day there. They made some good memories together and focussed only on their relationship. It was painful to say goodbye to one another after staying together for 24 hours.

The Big Revelation

In the meantime, Seung Ah was secretly celebrating her victory against her half-brothers. She received some cards to play against the Lee siblings because of reporter Kang Ik Jun. The photos of Ji Han and Ah Jung as a couple were her secret weapon. Although the male lead wanted to keep Do Han updated, his brother was not in the mood to talk. So they decided to meet up later. It came in favor of their step-sister.

Seung Ah met with Do Han while he was in his studio and showed him the pictures of Ji Han and Ah Jung. He could not believe his eyes when he saw his brother with his best friend as a couple. He immediately contacted the female lead. Determined to tell the truth, Ah Jung met Do Han to inform him about her relationship with his brother. She did not know that her friend was aware of it.

Ji Han entered the studio while Do Han and Ah Jung were arguing about their fake marriage. He overheard their conversation about the fake marriage. Wedding Impossible episode 9 teased troubled moments for the onscreen couple towards the end. Will they call it quits in episode 10?

Reviews and Reactions

Chae Won is a mature girl because she accepts his rejection without asking anything or making him feel bad. She also gave Ji Han advice as someone close to him. I love their friendship. I'm sorry girl, I hated you.

I know why Ji Han said he can't trust people anymore because he has been honest since day one even when he was being petty. But these two hid so many things from him. So, it is only fair for him to feel betrayed.

So, the dating era was only for one episode? Well, I knew that the truth about their fake marriage was coming out. But the pain in Lee Ji Han's eyes hurts. His trust is broken by his brother and love of his love.

Two lovebirds -- Ji Han and Ah Jeong -- went far away from people around them just to spend time together without worrying about anything.