Wedding Impossible Episode 10 Recap, Review, Reactions

Wedding Impossible episode 10 aired on tvN on Tuesday (March 26) at 8:50 pm KST. It focussed on the various challenges of Na Ah Jung and Lee Ji Han after they decided to take their relationship to the next level. People in Korea watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

The tenth episode of Wedding Impossible featured troubled moments for Na Ah Jung and Lee Ji Han. After returning home from their one-day trip, the onscreen couple felt uneasy about hiding their relationship from Lee Do Han. Although Ji Han wanted to tell everything to his brother, he never got a chance.

Ah Jung also could not inform her best friend what happened between her and his little brother. Even before they could not explain themselves, things went out of their hands. Ji Han felt angry after knowing that his brother was planning a fake marriage, and his girlfriend hid it from him all this while. Do Han stubbornly try to convince his friend to marry him.

Wedding Impossible Episode 10 Recap

The new episode began with a flashback between Do Han and Ah Jung. They were enjoying a meal after their graduation. During their casual conversation, Do Han apologized to his friend for not giving him a chance to date anyone. Ah Jung told him she would choose friendship over love.

Do Han remember what his friend said when they dealt with a similar situation. Ji Han felt deceived by his brother and his girlfriend. He was furious with both of them. After confronting them shortly, Ji Han walked out of the studio. Although Ah Jung tried to explain herself, her boyfriend said he needed time.

The female lead tried contacting her lover several times, but he continuously ignored her. When they finally met, the male lead said he did not want to see her. She decided to wait for him to contact her and focussed on her daily activities until a scandal broke out.

Ji Han was trying to fix things while he took a break from his romantic relationship with Ah Jung. He met Seung Ah and asked her to stop bothering his brother and girlfriend. He kneeled and promised her he would never lead the company or help his brother become the successor.

The Twist

Seung Ah excitedly met her grandfather after her conversation with Ji Han. Her mood changed after she heard a conversation between her grandfather and his secretary. The grandfather said he would never let her run the company. When she confronted her grandfather, he told her to continue with her greed and that she would gain nothing from it. Seung Ah immediately contacted reporter Kang Ik Jun and asked him to release an article about a love triangle between the Lee siblings and Ah Jung.

The scandal affected the lives of Ah Jung and Lee siblings. The female lead had reporters crowding in front of her house. Her family members were angry with her after knowing the truth. Do Han become anxious about getting exposed. Ah Jung calmly handled the situation and tried to protect the two brothers. The Lee siblings felt guilty about troubling the female lead.

When Do Han decided to reveal his true identity, Ji Han decided to take the blame and run away. Their grandfather let Ji Han take the blame and helped Do Han hide his real identity from the world. Ji Han held a press conference to inform the reporters that he was the one to fall in love with his sister-in-law. He requested the reporters to stop blaming her because she was a victim.

Reviews and Reactions

This show is supposed to be a romcom. But I i ain't feeling the light hearted silly fun comedy in a while..all this drama should've been for one or two eps only idc..lol.

How are people mad at Ah Jeong for not telling Ji Han the truth, it's not her secret to share. While Ji Han's hurt is valid, blaming Ah Jeong for keeping Do Ha's secret isn't fair or justified.

Ji Han has always been compassionate, done anything asked of him, been a hard worker at everything he does and always put others before himself.

You loved someone so much that even break up makes you smile because you met and fell for a best person, made memories and now left each other to make their future bright.