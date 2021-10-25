WECOFA Co-Founder Ken Ong On What Keeps Him Motivated To Keep Doing His Best

Struggles are inevitable in life, but they can sometimes bring us to our lowest point only to drive us forward again. Ken Ong is an example of someone who grew up in a challenging environment. He is now one of the most successful digital marketers in the world.

Ken Ong's father had a massive gambling debt when he was 21 years old, and to pay it off, they had to sell their home. Ken had to live in a University hostel since his parents divorced at the time. He was unhappy until he volunteered at a YMCA camp. At the camp, he was paired up with persons with disabilities (PWDs), which positively shifted his view of life.

"That was when I realized there were people who were happy and contented with the simple joys of life despite the unfair and tough circumstances they were born into or had to confront," Ken says. Ken was encouraged to take charge of his life, and he learned to appreciate the small things. He was always driven and ambitious, and he was fascinated by digital marketing. He co-founded his first company in 2014, and by 2018, he had made significant personal and professional progress and started WECOFA (We Created Opportunities For All) with Davis Koh.

Along with his voluntary experience at a YMCA camp, several other things inspired and motivated Ken. He shares that a Steve Jobs canvas painting is hung directly in front of his desk with the message 'There is no reason not to follow your heart'. This continual reminder taught him to always listen to his gut instincts.

Entrepreneur Ken Ong was asked what keeps him motivated to keep giving his best. The digital marketing expert shares, "Knowing at the back of my mind that EVERYONE around me is trying their best, keeps me going on. I believe no matter how small an effort or a step forward, it can and will create a ripple effect on the lives around me. These keep me motivated."

In the last two years, Ken Ong and his company WECOFA have flourished a lot. Ken's hard work started paying off as the Business Media International (2021) honored him with the SME100 2021 Award. He was also honored with 'Silver Enabling Mark' that recognizes companies with the best practices and outcomes in disability-inclusive employment. Ken's venture was among brands like Unilever, Bank of America, Procter & Gamble, KPMG, Deutsche Bank, to name a few.