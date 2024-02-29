Web3 Entertainment Group Imaginary Ones Doubles Down on Gaming, Content and Merchandise with Investment from Cypher Capital, Animoca Brands

Renowned Web3 company, Imaginary Ones, which shot to fame in 2022 when their limited NFT collection sold out in 4 minutes flat, today announced their Web3 entertainment ambitions, doubling down on gaming, content and merchandise. Their vision is further boosted by their latest oversubscribed funding round led by Cypher Capital.

Known for their iconic 'bubble characters', Imaginary Ones took the NFT world by storm with the sell-out of their first release in record time: a limited NFT collection of 8,888 fully animated 3D characters on the Ethereum network.

On the heels of that, Imaginary Ones became the first Asia NFT project in 2023 to partner with an international fashion brand – HUGO BOSS – on a 360 metaverse experience. Limited-edition merchandise, capsule collections and a HUGO BOSS presence in Web3 gaming content are just the start of the long-term roadmap that cuts across Web2 and Web3 worlds.

Most recently, Imaginary Ones launched their Web3 gaming series – Bubble Rider and Bubble Rangers – featuring HUGO BOSS Riders and Rangers and garnering 6 million plays in three weeks. Cementing their gaming chops is Imaginary Ones' newly-minted partnership with Immutable to accelerate their mobile-first gaming approach and take Imaginary Ones to audiences everywhere.

With gaming and merchandise under their belt, Imaginary Ones now adds content and film to their Web3 entertainment roadmap, fuelled by their latest funding round and the addition of advisors in streaming entertainment.

"Imaginary Ones is built on the promise that if you can imagine it, we can build it. Our Web3 entertainment roadmap brings together gaming, merchandise and content to create the Imaginary World. In the same way that our imagination knows no divide between Web2 and Web3, Imaginary World unites experiences in both the metaverse and in real life, where users play, interact and build together. And within Q1 this year, we will be rolling out our $BUBBLE coin, which will give users access to the entire entertainment ecosystem within the Imaginary World," said Clement Chia, Co-Founder of Imaginary Ones.

A slew of executives from heavyweight streaming content companies have joined Imaginary Ones as advisors to fast-track the Web3 entertainment group's content ambitions.

"Web3 is revolutionising every sector but its impact on the entertainment industry is profound: it opens up a whole new world of immersive content and sets new rules of engagement for content creation, royalties and distribution. I am looking forward to bringing the best of streaming content and Web3 together through strategic partnerships to realise the Imaginary World of entertainment," said Kuek Yu-Chuang, advisor to Imaginary Ones. He has held prior positions at Yahoo! and Netflix, and previously led international expansion for Chinese streaming giant iQIYI.

Other heavyweights advising the Imaginary Ones on their Web3 entertainment vision are Amit Malhotra with close to two decades at Disney under his belt, and Gwendolyn Regina, former Binance investment director and a well-known connector in the deep tech startup world.

Backing Imaginary Ones is a slew of well-known Web3 investors, including Cypher Capital, Animoca Brands, ED3N Ventures and MH Ventures, who joined an oversubscribed funding round for an undisclosed amount.

"Imaginary Ones has truly caught our attention with their endeavour of building a strong IP with their captivating characters and successful NFT collection. Their future plans and ecosystem strategy, supported by industry giants like HUGO BOSS and SAMSUNG speak volumes about their commitment to excellence. We are excited about Imaginary Ones's venture into establishing a robust gaming IP, bringing unique experiences into the Web3 gaming world," said Karan Gandhi, Chartered Financial Analyst - Investment Director at Cypher Capital Group.

"The Web3 entertainment ecosystem of Imaginary Ones targets the young adult audience, a segment that plays an important role in facilitating the mass onboarding that will make Web3 ubiquitous," said Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands.

"In the middle of a funding winter, the strong response we have received from key Web3 investors is a testament to our track record and the power of our Web3 entertainment roadmap. Ultimately, Imaginary Ones is a Web3 entertainment group that is not just for crypto natives – but an entertainment IP that will go wherever your imagination takes you," said David Lee, Co-Founder of Imaginary Ones.

About Imaginary Ones:

Imaginary Ones is a Web3 entertainment company, seamlessly integrating interactive gaming experiences, curated merchandise offerings and captivating content to redefine the boundaries of immersive entertainment. Founded by Clement Chia and David Lee, Imaginary Ones brings together gaming, merchandise and content on the promise that "If you can imagine it, we can build it".

Alongside two other partners – Gregory Poon and Jerome Kwek, the team launched one of the most successful global NFT projects thus far, selling out the entire collection within 4 minutes of the Dutch Auction sale. To date, more than 17,000 Ethereum (~$37,000,000 USD) of sales volume have been transacted on OpenSea.