WBTrading Is Taking The Trading Industry By Storm

With one of the highest student success-rates in the trading education industry, WBTrading is leaps and bounds above the rest and is clearing the myths and doubts relating to whether trading for a living is possible. If you have fallen-foul to the guesswork-related teachings of many others, then their statistically-proven strategies will provide the break-through you've been awaiting

Providing a holistic approach to the financial markets with a focus on having an edge, backing this up with statistics and managing risk, WBTrading is reforming the trading education space. Founded by William Brown who was brought up in the North or England, he became interested in the world of trading after watching a television documentary showing the life that trading is able to provide. William believed that he could do it too and with his mathematical mind he quickly became fixated on the idea of building his own unique strategies using mechanical rules. Although his peers struggled, he excelled which he puts down to "beginners luck".

William initially was trading without any strategy in-place and with no logic or reason behind his decision-making, depending on online sources and best-guesses. He soon found that his profits were fading as he realised that he was missing something and he then decided to turn to education to better his knowledge. He then started working and studying, investing in seminars, courses and mentors which propelled him towards building his own ways of trading the markets and since then he has built a career by using them.

William, who also now shares his unique mechanical strategies along with mentoring and guiding struggling traders tells us that he takes huge fulfillment in contributing to other people's growth. Having an edge, consistently applying this and managing risk with a focus on the long-term is the foundation of WBTrading. Their popular YouTube channel has just passed half a million views and continues to grow, sharing valuable tips and guidance to all regularly.