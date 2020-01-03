Former England captain Wayne Rooney made his return to English football by contributing with an assist for Derby County as he captained the club to a 2-1 win against Barnsley in the Championship on Thursday.

The former Manchester United striker signed the deal with the second-tier club after finishing his stint with US Major League Soccer team DC United. He floated a free-kick inside the box during the dying minutes of the first half as striker Jack Marriott found the back of the net while registering his second goal of the season.

"It was a big night for myself, big night for the club, a lot of excitement, but the main priority tonight was to get three points," Rooney told BBC Radio. "It feels good to finally make my debut and help the team win.

"It was a difficult game, I thought Barnsley played well, made it tough for us, but we worked hard, created chances... It was a good ball and a great finish from Jack. I'm pleased for Jack because he needed that goal."

Derby are 17th in the standings with 33 points from 26 games while Barnsley are in the relegation zone with 21 points, ahead of bottom side Luton Town on goal difference.