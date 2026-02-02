Water Activities Suspended at Singapore's Sentosa Beaches as Search Continues After Crocodile Sighting

Water activities at Sentosa's Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches remained suspended on Sunday, February 1, a day after a crocodile was spotted in waters off Sentosa Cove, prompting a joint search and surveillance operation by the authorities.

In a Facebook post, the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) said they and the National Parks Board (NParks) were alerted to the sighting on Saturday evening, January 31. As the report was assessed to be valid, a joint team was immediately deployed to search for the animal, with operations still ongoing.

SDC later said that it was also aware of reported sightings on Sunday off the waters near Marina South Pier. NParks has activated a team to conduct surveillance in that area, while monitoring efforts continue at both Sentosa and Marina South Pier.

Earlier on Sunday, SDC told CNA that this was the first reported crocodile sighting in Sentosa's waters to date. While Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches remain open, swimming, kayaking and other water activities have been halted as a precaution.

SDC said patrols and monitoring across Sentosa's beachfront areas have been stepped up, with safety signs put in place. Additional measures will be implemented, if necessary, in consultation with NParks.

The Singapore Land Authority also advised the public on Sunday to avoid water activities at St. John's, Seringat, Lazarus and Kusu islands until further notice.

Photos and videos of the crocodile swimming near Sentosa Cove circulated widely on social media on Saturday evening, drawing crowds to the shoreline. When CNA visited Palawan Beach on Sunday morning, warning signs alerting beachgoers to the crocodile sighting had already been erected.

The suspension of water activities led to the postponement of the MetaSprint Series Aquathlon event at Palawan Beach. In a statement on its website, organisers MetaSport said safety considerations had taken precedence. "We understand this is disappointing, as many participants have trained extensively for the event. However, the safety of our participants, volunteers and staff remains our highest priority," it said, as quoted by CNA.

Members of the public are advised to remain calm if they encounter a crocodile, to back away slowly, and not to approach, provoke or feed the animal. They should also observe safety signs and follow instructions from authorities. Any sightings should be reported to NParks' Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

In 2023, a nearly three-metre-long saltwater crocodile was put down after being assessed as posing a significant risk to public safety, following sightings at Marina East Drive and near East Coast Park.