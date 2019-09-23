A new trailer for the much-awaited film of the year, "Frozen 2," released Monday and it promises a new world of enchantment and danger that the two sisters, Anna and Elsa, will face.

The trailer begins with little Anna and little Else listening to a story about an Enchanted Forest. "It was a magical place, but something went wrong," he said. "Since then, no one can get in or out." The beginning of trailer hints that Elsa's abilities are somehow linked to the forest.

From the flashback, the story movies to the present day of Arendelle, which is facing strange magic. Anna, Elsa, Kristof, and Olaf embark on a journey north of the kingdom, only to find a lost civilization of people who know a lot about the origins of Elsa's ice magic.

The new trailer of "Frozen 2" shows Elsa and Anna's world getting a whole lot beautiful and terrifying at the same time.

The bond between the two sisters is yet again highlighted. When Elsa finds herself in the middle of a raging fire, Anna screams, warning her sister: "Elsa, get out of there!" To this, Elsa tells Anna that she can't follow her into the fire.

Frozen II, starring Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, is set to release on November 22.

Watch the trailer below: