SpaceX is all set to proceed with its scheduled resupply mission for the International Space Station (ISS). Those looking to watch the launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket may do so through NASA's live streaming event.

As its name indicates, SpaceX's CRS-20 mission is the company's 20th resupply service to the ISS. It will be carried out as part of the SpaceX's deal with NASA for its Commercial Resupply Service Program.

How To Watch CRS-20's Launch

As confirmed by NASA, the CRS-20 mission is scheduled to take place on March 6 at 11:30 pm EST. In preparation for the upcoming launch, NASA will host a live streaming event through its YouTube channel. According to the agency, streaming will begin 20 minutes after the start of the event, or at around 11:50 pm EST.

Those looking to watch the event may do so through NASA's YouTube channel as well as its NASA Live website. As confirmed by the agency, the event will take place at the Space Launch Complex 40 launch pad at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Postponing CRS-20 Mission

CRS-20's upcoming launch was supposed to take place on March 2. However, after encountering a technical issue with the Falcon 9 rocket, SpaceX decided to postpone the mission. In a statement released by NASA, the agency explained that SpaceX came across a malfunctioning valve during a pre-flight inspection procedure.

"During standard pre-flight inspections, SpaceX identified a valve motor on the second stage engine behaving not as expected and determined the safest and most expedient path to launch is to utilize the next second stage in line that was already at the Cape and ready for flight," NASA said in a statement.

CRS-20's Scientific Payload

Hopefully, everything will go well for NASA and SpaceX in the upcoming launch of the CRS-20 mission. For its latest resupply service, SpaceX will deliver about 5,600 pounds of scientific experiments and supplies to the ISS.

Aside from bringing cargo to the ISS, SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft will also bring home a couple of things from the ISS. One of these is an experiment conducted in 2018 regarding the response of cells to radiation in space. Scientists believe the results of this long-term study will help them develop better ways to protect astronauts from the effects of cosmic radiation.