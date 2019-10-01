In the first half of the year, Marvel studio announced that a new actor will replace Wasley Snipes in the role of vampire hunter Blade. It was surprising for all especially for the actor Wesley himself as he had been a part of three successful films in the franchise. But now the actor says he is moving on.

In summer, Marvel Studios announced that Oscar winner Mahershala Ali will be replacing Wasley Snipes in Blade upcoming movies. Wasley last played Blade in 2004 released film Blade: Trinity. Recently, Sniped came to attend the press interview for his next film Netlflix movie Dolemite Is My Name.

"People are very, very sneaky. They try to make it about the actors. And it's not about me and him," Wasley told Associated Press while talking about the comparison. Wasley further added, "Flattery — what do they say? Imitation is the best form of flattery. Yeah. So you know, it's something that he has acknowledged he wanted to do, and his family wanted him to do it. So I'm appreciative of getting the love. And I've created something that others want to carry on, and maybe put their own stamp on it."

Snipes also told that now he is on working different action films and will use his martial arts in those films. "So we did that (Blade). That's all great. But we got something else that we going to rock. As an artist, I don't stay in one spot," Snipes said.

Snipes is currently promoting his next Netflix film Dolemite Is My Name that is scheduled to come out on 4th October. He is playing the director and co-star of Dolemite in the film. The Netflix film i about filmmaker Rudy Ray Moore and his work of the 1975 Blaxplotiation classic. Eddie Murhpy has played the leading role Moore in the film.

Wasley Snipes had played a leading role in all three released films Blade (1998), Blade II (2002), and Blade: Trinity (2004). Now Marvel has announced that they are focusing on rebooting Blade with Mahershala Ali, however, they have not finalized the release date yet.