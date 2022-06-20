Washington DC Shooting: 15-Yr-Old Dies, Police Shot at During Juneteenth 'Moechella' Music Concert

At least one person died and several others were injured in a shooting in Washington DC on Sunday night. DC Police has said the dead person is identified as a 15-year-old. Other victims include a police officer.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of U Street, Northwest 14th and U Street, near the site of a Juneteenth music concert called 'Moechella'.

DC Police said multiple people were shot, including a Metropolitan police department officer.

The 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead, the police said. The other victims have been admitted to hospitals. The police said the Moechella event organizers had not taken permissions and that they will investigate the promoters of the event.

According to the Daily Mail, video from the scene showed revellers twerking on top of a vehicle even as shots were fired.

The Moechella event was promoted by the organizers as a peaceful 'Advocacy Festival Amplifying the Culture of Washington DC'.