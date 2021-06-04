Was Ricky Martin Bisexual Before Marrying Husband Jwan Yosef? Women the Singer Previously Dated

Amid the ongoing Pride Month, singer Ricky Martin has opened up about his feelings after the 2000 interview with Barbara Walters. The singer said he was traumatized after Walters asked him to admit if he was gay in the live interview on national television. He had said, "Barbara, for some reason, I just don't feel like it." Martin felt he was "violated" by the journalist at that time.

Martin had been involved with both men and women before getting married to his current husband Yosef. "They taught me a lot, both men and women equally," the singer said about his past relationships.

Martin, 49, announced he was gay in 2010, ending years of speculation, with a post on his website that described himself as "a fortunate homosexual man". Before coming out as gay the Puerto Rico-born singer had dated several women from the industry.

Was Ricky Martin Bisexual?

In 2016, he admitted to being attracted to both men and women after coming out in public. However, he said he was only interested in romantic relationships with men and hence does not identify as a bisexual.

Who is Ricky Martin's Husband Jwan Yosef?

Jwan Yosef is a Syrian-born Swedish painter and artist born on September 6, 1984. He studied painting at Pernby School of Painting in Stockholm from 2004 to 2006. Yosef became Martin's husband in 2017.

The celebrated artist with Kurdish and Armenian ancestry has over 721,000 Instagram followers, who love his artistic process and snaps of life the painter often shares. Yosef and Martin have been married for three years and they recently welcomed a daughter, Lucia Martin-Yosef.

Martin and Yosef have two 2-year-old kids – daughter Lucia and son Renn. Martin recently opened up about having more babies in the future. The King of Latin Pop on People's Pride issue opened up about finding love, raising a family and being true to himself.

Women Ricky Martin Dated Before Meeting Yosef

Martin dated many women including a Mexican model and TV presenter Rebecca de Alba, who won the second spot in the Miss Mexico pageant. Rebecca was in a relationship Martin, who was seven years younger, from 1994 to 2005.

Other girlfriends of Ricky Martin were Carlos Gonzalez (2008 - 2014), Nathan Lane (2008), Ines Misan (2000-2002), Maital Saban (2000), Adriana Biega (1998-1999), Lilly Melgar (1994), Rebecca de Alba and Gabriela Sabatini (1992).