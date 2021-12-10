Was Rapper Slim 400's Death a Gang Related Incident? Police Warns of 'Turf War'

Rapper Slim 400 was shot dead in Inglewood city south of Los Angeles County on Wednesday, December 8 night. The Inglewood police are now investigating his fatal shooting as a gang-related incident. The news of the rapper's death was first broken by popular hip-hop podcast 'No Jumper.' A CCTV footage of the incident showed that one suspect approached Slim 400 in his car and opened fire at him as he [the rapper] collapsed to the ground. The incident took place around 7:50 pm on Wednesday.

With the rapper's murder investigation focused on a gang-related incident, the Inglewood police are now bracing for a turf war. "Things have really ramped up between the Bloods and the Crips, so tensions are already high," police said in a statement, TMZ reported. Furthermore, sources told the outlet that "Slim happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, and his alleged ties to the Bloods didn't help."

TMZ further reported that the Inglewood Police Department will have a heavy and visible presence in the area of Slim's killing in the wake of rising tensions between the Bloods and the Crips.

Rapper Slim 400 released a music video hours before his death

Inglewood PD responded to reports of shooting at the scene and found Slim severely injured by gunshot wounds on Wednesday night. He was taken to the local hospital but was pronounced dead. Police have arrested no suspects in the case so far. Slim's manager had confirmed his death with an Instagram that said, "Pull thru not tryna hear the Bs I'm hear'n pray for Slim 400."

According to the Los Angeles Times, the 34-year-old rapper dropped a music video for his track 'Caviar Gold,' a love letter to cannabis, which he promoted on his Instagram handle.

This wasn't the first time the rapper was attacked

The rapper was 'ambushed' and shot nine times while visiting his family in Compton in the summer of 2019, Vlad TV reported. He had revealed that one of his family members saved him by dragging him indoors to safety amid a spray of bullets.