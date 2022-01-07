Was Rapper Jim Jones 'Molested' by his Mother? Rapper Says Mom French Kissed him

Rapper Jim Jones sent Twitter into a state of shock after revealing that his mother taught him how to kiss by actually french kissing him on the mouth when he was a teenager. The rapper dropped the bomb during an appearance on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast. The episode was released on Thursday, January 6.

Jones noted during the interview that he received sex education from his mother. He claimed that she told him everything about sex. "My first condoms, everything like that. My moms taught me how to kiss when I was younger," the 45-year-old rapper said.

Jim Jones is a member of Dipset, a Harlem rap collective, and goes by the pseudonym CAPO as a music director. His real name is Joseph Guillermo Jones II. Polarizing comments were made on social media over the fiasco. While some expressed 'disgust' over the rapper's comment, some argued that he was molested by his mom and didn't even 'realize it.'

'It's my mama'

"My mom taught me how to kiss when I was younger," the rapper said during the interview. A confused Yee asked the rapper what instructions did his mom give him, to which, he replied that she showed him how to kiss by kissing him. "She showed me with her mouth," he said. "She kissed you?" Yee asked. "It's my mama," the rapper exclaimed.

After sensing Yee's apparent 'uncomfort' on the huge revelation, Jones clarified that his mother had him when she was only 17 and that it was common for younger parents to have a close bond with their kids.

"Look how they act with their babies. It's like they have a little sister or a little brother," the rapper said of the younger parents.

'Baby you were a victim'

Netizens stated that Jim Jones' comment about his mother kissing him being taken as something to laugh upon is the reason male victims are not taken seriously. "There is nothing funny about Jim Jones announcing that his mother taught him how to kiss by actually tongue kissing him. This is also why people don't take male victims seriously because of stigmas and ignorance," one person tweeted.

"My heart goes out to Jim Jones all the men who will never share or sadly don't understand they were abused," another tweet read.

'It was a joke'

After his comment went viral on social media, Jim Jones clarified in a video posted on his IG handle that he was 'joking' when he said his mother french kissed him. "For the record, I love my mama more than anything in the world. And for the record, it was a joke," the rapper said.