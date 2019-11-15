The buzz in social media is that Rabi Pirzada was so much depressed after her nude video was leaked that she was considering committing suicide. But she changed her decision after seeking spiritual guidance from Maulana Tariq Jameel.

Weeks after she started trolling Narendra Modi, Rabi Pirzada's intimate pictures and two videos, containing nudity, were leaked online and created a lot of buzz on the internet. The Pakistani pop-singer, who was upset with the development, has stayed away from making it to the headlines.

But a piece of news that is circulated on WhatsApp and other social media channels claims that she was in depression after her video leakage. A man with handle @Einstein_121 tweeted, "She is in a severe state of depression & will definitely harm herself, so please do something in any capacity if you can. She has locked herself inside from the last 3 days and neither she is talking to anyone, nor is meeting anyone."

An unidentified person, who want to help her, contacted Rabi Pirzada's personal manager and got her spiritual guidance from Maulana Tariq Jameel. The singer initially rejected his offer, but later she agreed to meet him with a condition. She could not meet on the promised day due to his health condition. However, she was rumored to have met him the next day in Lahore.

@Einstein_121 tweeted, "Rabi Pirzada came, she had tears in eyes and abruptly asked, Tariq Jameel sb! ''Yeh sab meray sath Kyun hua hai? (Why this is all is happening with me.) I am one of very few girls in the industry, who never ever drank, even a drop of 'Sharaab' (wine), I never smoked in my whole life. I always tried to be a good Muslim? How will i even face everyone?"

@Einstein_121 added, "Maulana heard it all and then replied, ''Beta there is no need to worry and get depressed. We are humans that's why we commit mistakes and that's why Tauba is given to us by Allah. Say one time to him, ''Ya Allah meree Taubaa,' and he will forgive everything, as he is Ghafoor plus Raheem. Taubaa ke darwaazay hamesha khulay hain."

Rabi Pirzada was said to be happy and relieved after talking to Maulana Tariq Jameel. @Einstein_121 further tweeted, "Few hours ago a 30 years old celebrity girl, who was totally hopeless and was thinking about an end is now a totally changed human being. She was very very satisfied, happy and made tauba with her Allah."