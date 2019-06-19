Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are enjoying their married life. But as per a recent claim, there was a time when Prince Harry was reportedly obsessed with Brad Pitt's former wife, Jennifer Aniston.

According to a report by The Mirror, a US writer, Ian Halperin stated that Prince Harry was reportedly "infatuated for years" and even called Jennifer Aniston a "princess material" after she modelled on the cover of GQ magazine in 2009. If you all remember, Jennifer posed completely naked on the cover for GQ magazine. She only sported a striped tie that was loosely wrapped around her neck.

In addition to this, the new book and the documentary on Jennifer Aniston allegedly claimed that the Duke of Sussex got her personal number and even texted her emojis.

"Harry was infatuated with Jen for years. He told friends she was 'princess material'. He visited LA and was partying heavily with models there," US writer Ian Halperin allegedly claims in the book. "He told a close friend his favourite actress was Jen and got her number. He texted her and sent emojis. One source told me Jen was aware of Harry's crush but didn't want to lead him on because of the age difference."

Despite the report, a spokesperson close to Jennifer Aniston has denied the claims and even insisted that the provided claims are false. That being said, Ian stays firm on the report and stated that he "stands by everything in the film and book."

What makes this entire thing more strange is that both Jennifer Aniston and Meghan Markle played the character Rachel on the small screen. Jennifer played the role of Rachel Green in Friends, which made her the household name, while Meghna starred as Rachel Zane on Suits.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6. The Buckingham Palace announced the same in a statement while revealing that "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thanks members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives."