Was Meat Loaf Vaccinated? 'Bat Out of Hell' Singer Dies After Catching COVID at 74

Legendary singer Meat Loaf died of COVID on Thursday, January 20, his manager, Michael Greene informed. He was 74 years old. According to TMZ, the singer became critically ill after catching COVID. Greene added that the Bat Out of Hell singer is survived by his wife, Deborah Gillespie, and two daughters, Pearl and Amanda, who were by his side when he breathed his last.

According to TMZ, Meat Loaf, whose real name is Michael Lee Aday was outspoken about COVID, railing with folks in Australia recently about vaccine mandates. However, it is not known at the moment if he was vaccinated or not. The cause of death is not clear as of yet.

Meat Loaf's family announced his demise in a statement on Facebook. "His amazing career spanned six decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including 'Fight Club,' 'Focus,' 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' and 'Wayne's World.' 'Bat Out of Hell' remains one of the top ten selling albums of all time," the statement said.

'Face masks are a nuisance'

Meat Loaf was not apparently a 'big fan' of mask mandates. During an interview with Pittsburgh Post-Gazette last August, the singer termed face masks a 'nuisance.' "They don't do anything. They don't stop you from getting Covid. They're just a nuisance and make your nose itch and make it so you can't breathe," he said.

Previously, Meat Loaf called COVID a 'drag' in an October 2020 post. "Hello everyone, nothing going on at all. That's a drag. Covid is a drag. Where I live things are open and thriving. The entertainment world hubs are in lockdown. WHY?" he wrote.

'This world is a little less bright without Meat Loaf in it'

Fans and celebrities remembered the iconic singer and paid tribute to 'one of rock music's all-time great characters.'

"I don't keep pictures from films around home. But I have this one in my office in a frame bc it makes me smile every time. It's engraved 'Love and Hugs, Meat' it sums him up well. He was so funny. And gentle. And warm to everyone. A sweet soul. RIP Meat Loaf," actor Edward Norton wrote.