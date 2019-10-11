Kourtney Kardashian is worried and is starting to grow fearful after several items from her home have gone missing. In the latest promo for "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the reality TV star learnt that money from her wallet and even her iPad went missing.

"So, we discovered that there's cash missing from your wallet," Kourtney's assistant, Megan, said in the video. "So, I don't know if you spent it out the other night..."

"I specifically handed 20 bucks to the valet. And I had hundreds and I threw them back into my bag," Kourtney responds.

"OK ...there's no hundreds there right now," Megan replied as Kourtney's sister Khloe heard the conversation while lounging on the bed.

The video brings to focus that other than the cash missing from Kourtney's bag, she has also misplaced her iPad. These further gave rise to more suspicion of an inside job.

"The fact that money's missing from my wallet definitely doesn't feel like a coincidence. We had an iPad missing in the house too," Kourtney later said in the clip. "You know, I have people in and out of my house all day. People that I trust. Something just isn't right."

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E! Watch the latest promo here.

While the alleged theft took place months ago, Kourtney is currently on a trip to Armenia. On Tuesday, Kourtney and her sister Kim enjoyed a fancy dinner alongside Armenian President Armen Sarkissia. The two Kardashian sisters were photographed together at the dinner table on either side of Sarkissian. Kim and Kourtney, whose father was of Armenian descent, also posed together in another photo, standing in front of the insignia for Armenia.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Kourtney was present along with her sister Kim at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat, Armenia, where Kanye West's wife baptized her three youngest children — Psalm, 4 months, Chicago, 20 months, and Saint, 3 1/2. Kourtney's kids -- Reign Aston, 4 1/2, Penelope Scotland, 7, and Mason Dash, 9 1/2, were also present.