Republican candidate for governor, Allen West, on Sunday criticized Dallas police after his wife was arrested and taken to jail for 'suspected drunk driving' on August 20. He took to social media to prove his wife wasn't drunk and continued his tirade against the Dallas PD.

West's wife Angela Graham-West, 61, was driving home from dinner at P.F. Changs with her 3-month-old grandson when she was pulled over and arrested for a suspected DWI. She was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old, reported The Texas Tribune.

West's Breathalyzer Test was Negative

West said she was taken to jail for a blood test after twice completing a breathalyzer test. West said the officer told her "I was doing [the breathalyzer test] wrong" and that she "tried again and again," but that the officer ultimately told her she would need to take a blood test, according to WFAA Television station.

At the time of her arrest, West's grandson Jaxton was reportedly left on the roadside with two police officers, until West's daughter Austin came to retrieve him, reported MEAWW.

West Says His Wife Only Had Lemonade and Water That Night

The arrest did not go well with West. He called the arrest "insidious" in a video he posted on Twitter Saturday morning.

West claimed that his wife Angela Graham-West only had lemonade and water that night during dinner at a PF Chang's. "I'm highly pissed off right now," West said in a video he posted on social media recounting the arrest. He asked, "We are releasing violent criminals in Texas but arresting grandmas?"

"I support the thin blue line, but this is insidious," West said. "They put my grandson at risk, at jeopardy, left him with a couple of police officers and carted his grandmother to jail and she had water and lemonade. ... I'm beyond livid."

Allen Still "Livid" Over How Police Handled the Incident

He also blasted the Dallas Police Department for not letting him see his wife or talk to a supervisor about the arrested, reported Fox News. West said he can prove the charges are false and is demanding they be dropped, the officer fired, and a public apology from the Dallas police chief and mayor.

He first uploaded a YouTube video in which he said, "I'm still upset and very livid with what happened." He then shared the recipients from Angela's dinner that night, proving that she only had lemonade and water. He then identified the cop responsible for the arrest, as L Harris, a Black female officer, according to MEAWW.

West, the former Texas Republican Party chairman, announced this summer that he will run against Gov. Greg Abbott.

Social Media Reactions

Some netizens took the side of West and her wife while few netizens supported the police. One Twitter user said, "I don't care if they did follow her to a bar and then watch her leave. If she was drinking/impaired then hooray for the officers and protecting the public. She refused a blood test and one was taken any way. You'll see."

Another said, "This is a common "Dirty Trick" done by the "Peace Officers' " Unions - they'll tail a target and catch them leaving a restaurant/bar You and your family need a driver everywhere you go - Sad Fact."