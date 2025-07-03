Warm and Humid Nights Ahead for Singapore in First Half of July, Reveals MSS

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Wednesday, July 2, that residents can expect rain in the mornings and warm, humid nights over the next two weeks, due to prevailing south-west monsoon conditions.

On most days, daily maximum temperatures will probably fall between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius, with a few days possibly seeing slightly higher temperatures.

On some nights, the temperature may remain above 28 degrees Celsius, MSS said.

On most days, there will be brief, thundery showers over some areas of the island in the late morning and afternoon, with a few days seeing widespread thundery showers and strong winds before dawn and in the morning.

According to MSS, on a number of days in the second half of June, there were brief, localized, and thundery showers over some areas of the island.

Many parts of Singapore experienced moderate to heavy thundery showers in the early afternoon of June 28 due to a regional convergence of winds.

According to MSS, the day's 69.3 mm of total rainfall in Woodlands was the most for the second two weeks of June 2025.

The majority of the days during that time had maximum temperatures between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, with the highest recorded in Paya Lebar on June 22 at 35.3 degrees Celsius.

MSS said that the majority of Singapore had rainfall that was below normal during that time.

"The area around Jurong West registered rainfall of 69 per cent below average, and the area around Admiralty registered rainfall of 63 per cent above average," it said, as quoted by Straits Times.