New Korean drama (KDrama) War of Prosecutors, which is also known as the Dairy of a Prosecutor, will premiere on JTBC this Monday, December 16, at 9.30 pm KST. The mini-series will feature actor Lee Sun Kyun, actress Jung Ryeo Won, actor Lee Sung Jae, actress Lee Sang Hee and Kim Kwang Hyu in lead roles.

The legal drama is written by Park Yeon Seon and directed by Lee Tae Gon. They have worked together in the popular teen drama series Hello My Twenties. Since their previous work focused on love, friendship, teamwork and unity, Korean drama lovers are expecting the same thing from their new project.

When and where to watch new JTBC drama War Of Prosecutors live online?

New legal drama will premiere on JTBC this Monday, December 16, at 9.30 pm KST. Korean drama lovers from various parts of the world, including Hong Kong, China, Japan, Singapore and India, can watch the mini-series online through the JTBC global page.

What is the story of War Of Prosecutors?

The Kdrama will revolve around the life of a prosecutor named Lee Sun Woong and his relationship with a former employee at the Central District Office named Cha Myung Joo. The male lead works at the regional office of the Public Prosecutors' Office in Jinyoung with chief prosecutor Jo Min Ho, senior prosecutor Hong Jong Hak and a rookie named Jeon Sung Woo. His life takes an unexpected turn after the female lead starts working with him.

Who are the cast members of War Of Prosecutors?

The mini-series will feature My Mister actor Lee Sun Gyun and Work Of Love actress Jung Ryeo Won in lead roles. Other main cast members of the drama are Lee Sung Jae as chief prosecutor Jo Min Ho, Lee Sang Hee as former prosecutor Oh Yoon Jin, Kim Kwang Gyu as senior prosecutor Hong Jong Hak and Jeon Sung Woo as rookie prosecutor Kim Jeong Woo.

The legal drama will also feature Baek Hyeon Joo, Ahn Chang Hwan, Ahn Eun Jin, Jung Jae Sung, Kim Yong Hee and Cha Soon Bae in supporting roles.