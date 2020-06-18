SpaceX is currently hiring a specialist who will help the company build a new offshore launch facility. Based on the statements by the company and its founder Elon Musk, the new facility will most likely serve as a spaceport for the Starship spacecraft.

Details of the job opening were posted on the website of Greenhouse, a hiring software company. The job ad was then posted on Twitter by a close follower of SpaceX.

SpaceX's Job Description

As indicated in the job ad, SpaceX is currently looking for an offshore operations engineer who is willing to work on Brownsville, Texas. The person who will be selected for the position will work with the company's other engineers and technicians to build an operational offshore rocket launch facility in Texas.

"Work closely with engineers across multiple disciplines (mechanical, electrical, controls, fluids) and apply specific offshore systems technical expertise to review designs and facilitate successful integration of an operable final product," the company stated in the job posting.

Requirements For The Position

In order to be selected for the position, SpaceX noted that the ideal candidate should have at least a bachelor's degree in mechanical, aerospace or marine engineering. The candidate should also have at least two years of experience in building, designing or operating mechanical and/or fluid systems.

The individual who will be considered for the position will undergo a background check conducted at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Then, the person will be assessed if he or she is capable of working at an offshore platform in Texas. SpaceX noted that the ideal candidate should be willing to travel and work significant overtime for the project.

New Offshore Spaceport

In a recent tweet, Musk stated that the offshore facility would serve as a spaceport that will cater to missions designed to explore Mars and the Moon. Based on these details, the company will most likely use the facility to launch Starship, which is being designed as a fully reusable launch vehicle that's capable of providing commercial spaceflights.

Starship is being referred by SpaceX as its next-generation transportation system that can take humans to Mars and other destinations in space.