Studios in Hollywood have their own set of requirements for filmmakers when it comes to the making of a project. Netflix, in particular, has recently introduced a new change to those guidelines in an effort to improve the viewing experience for its subscribers in the era of streaming wars.

The rise of new players like Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus in the streaming industry has come to Netflix's attention with the company fighting back by relying on its own original and other licensed content. One new requirement introduced by the company for filmmakers has caught many by surprise.

A recent report from Variety reveals that all of Netflix's original films must be shot in HDR, or high dynamic range. The new rules for the betterment of imaging quality have seen an increasing acceptance towards the change from Cinematographers, especially at the 27th EnergaCamerimage festival.

The only issue seems to be that Netflix has failed in successfully communicating the information to filmmakers. One DP Roberto Schaefer noted that he only learned about the new changes at the last moment. Even he supports the new rule stating it would improve TV viewers' experience.

Netflix has responded to its latest changes with its Manager of Creative Technologies and infrastructure, Jimmy Fusil stating that it respects the DP's works and should have communicated such changes better. its goal is to provide viewers "authenticity in the representation" of their vision. "We want what you want," he said.

Filmmakers and those interested in learning about the production and post-production requirements for Netflix films can head over here. The article has been updated with the latest changes. Even with the Mouse House's streaming service garnering over 10 million users, it only amounts to 3% of Netflix's total subscribers at the moment. But that also doesn't mean the company hasn't made plans to prepare for such competition.

In the light of HBO Max reportedly negotiating a deal to make a Friends Reunion, Disney working on its own set of Marvel-based Disney project - Netflix responded with its own eye-turner deal with Nickelodeon to create and produce original animated films and television series based on their library of character. The deal amounting to a whopping estimate of $200 million to Nickelodeon is a multiyear content production deal.