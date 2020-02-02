Working out is a very important part of the lives of people nowadays. Staying fit has become a necessity in the current world as a person goes through a lot of stress throughout the day. So, working out or hitting the gym relaxes the mind of a person and prepares him or her for the upcoming challenges to be thrown at them throughout the day.

Now, for a normal person who is not into working out that much, going to the gym and exercising is a tough task. But now according to a recent study there is a solution which may help. High-tempo music enhances the benefits of exercise and also make physical activities easier, the study says. So, do not forget to put on music next time you hit the gym

Music helps in working out

Many people listen to music while exercising and previous studies have documented some of the benefits. For instance, music can distract from fatigue and discomfort and increase participation in exercise. However, "how" we experience music is highly subjective, with cultural factors and personal preferences influencing its effects on individuals. Music is multifaceted with various aspects such as rhythm, lyrics and melody contributing to the experience.

Until now, researchers did not understand the specific properties of music that affect us during exercise, including which types of music are best suited to enhancing certain types of exercise. The researchers set out to investigate the effect of the tempo of a piece of music on a small group of female volunteers performing either an endurance exercise (walking on a treadmill) or a high-intensity exercise (using a leg press).

Volunteers completed exercise sessions in silence or listening to music

The volunteers completed exercise sessions in silence, or while listening to pop music at different tempos. The researchers recorded a variety of parameters, including the volunteers' opinions about the effort required to complete the exercises and their heart rate while exercising, as a higher heart rate would mean that the exercise was more beneficial for physical fitness.

"We found that listening to high-tempo music while exercising resulted in the highest heart rate and lowest perceived exertion compared with not listening to music," explained Luca Ardigo, Professor at University of Verona in Italy. "This means that the exercise seemed like less effort, but it was more beneficial in terms of enhancing physical fitness," Ardigo said.

These effects were more noticeable in volunteers completing the endurance exercise sessions, compared with those performing high-intensity exercises, suggesting that people performing endurance activities such as walking or running may receive the greatest benefit from listening to high-tempo music.