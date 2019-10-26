Deepavali is the annual Hindu celebration of the triumph of light over darkness and in Singapore, it is one of the major cultural festivals. It is when thousands of families in the Republic and across the world transform their homes into beacons of light, exchange gifts, share feasts and worship deities such as Lakshmi, the goddess of fertility and prosperity.

It is the perfect occasion to burst crackers and enjoy the festival of lights to celebrate the triumph of good over evil. But it should not be overlooked that loud crackers cause a lot of distress for elderly people, young children, strays and pets (mostly dogs), while the smoke and fumes cause environmental pollution.

Even though it is very difficult to celebrate Deepavali without crackers and usual products for home decoration, IBTimes Singapore has accumulated a few options to make this festival eco-friendly.

Diyas and earthen lamps



: Once you visit the market, instead of loud crackers you can buy eye-catching LED lights, lamps and colourful curtains as well as earthen lanterns/lamps and diyas to decorate the house in an ethnic way and celebrate an eco-friendly Deepavali. Use environment-friendly products for home decoration: Instead of buying readymade torans made of plastic, you can use homemade torans by using papers, old jewellery and wool. You can also use old dupattas and sarees for curtains and wall decoration.

