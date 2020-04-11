Walmart Grocery app grabbed the top position as this week in the US and hit an all-time high in downloads across all shopping apps, surpassing Amazon by 20 per cent.

According to a new analysis from app intelligence firm App Annie, the Walmart Grocery application retained that No. 1 position for at least two days on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Walmart Grocery was still No 1 on Google Play as of Saturday and No 2 on the App Store, reports Fox Business.

"This growth from Walmart Grocery shows that mobile is a key component to its brick-and-mortar and digital strategy for addressing accelerated consumer demands in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic," according to App Annie.

Regular app and grocery app combined

In early March, Walmart announced it would combine its regular app with its grocery app and that it would deactivate the grocery-specific app this summer.

But the surge in Walmart grocery app may "complicate Walmart's plans to wind down the standalone app to instead merge Walmart Grocery into the retailer's flagship mobile application and website," reports TechCrunch.

A Walmart spokesperson said the company still plans to merge the apps.

"We're paying close attention to customer feedback and adjusting as needed as we know pickup and delivery are more important now than ever," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.