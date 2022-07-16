Walmart Accused of Discrimination; Florida Mother Sues Company After Being Fired Over Her Need To Pump Breast Milk

A former employee of Walmart has claimed that she was fired after complaining that the company failed to provide her suitable accommodation for her to pump breast milk after she gave birth.

In a federal suit filed July 7, the woman alleges that she was harassed and not afforded privacy when she needed to take pumping breaks at work, only to be terminated two days after she complained to a general manager, according to Fox News.

The complaint says that she would "be constantly interrupted by random individuals coming into the room while she was pumping breast milk, causing her great discomfort," adding that the woman, who was a deli worker and baker at the northern Florida Walmart location faced harassment from a store manager and deli manager when she took breaks, according to the report.

More to follow