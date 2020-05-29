The Walking Dead season 10 finale is worth the wait, according to cast member Norman Reedus. The actor said episode 16 will feature epic battle scenes. The last chapter of the show will probably air on AMC towards the end of this year.

This is not the first time a cast member of the AMC drama is teasing epic battles in the last episode of its 10th season. Showrunner Angela Kang opened up about the conflicts in episode 16, titled A Certain Doom. Cast member Jeffrey Dean Morgan also shared details about the massive battles in the finale of season 10.

Reedus gave a detailed picture of the battle scenes, comparing them with full-on Game Of Thrones super battles. The actor said A Certain Doom "taxed" the actors as well as the crew members with its epic battles.

How Are these Epic Battles Different?

Reedus explained all the hard work by the actors and crew members to shoot the battle scenes. He said they had to dig deep into the scenes. It was exhausting but at the same time, everybody had a lot of fun filming the scenes, he added.

"There were huge battle scenes until the wee hours of the morning consistently, and it looks so grand on an epic scale. These battle scenes are going to be legendary," Reedus said during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The cast member also raised the hopes of viewers about The Walking Dead season 10 finale by stating that it will be worth the wait.

Greg Nicotero Explains Work after Coronavirus Shutdown

The Walking Dead director Greg Nicotero said resuming work after the coronavirus shutdown will be pretty dramatic. There will be drastic changes in production process, he added.

"The number of people you have on set will probably diminish, which might mean it will take a little bit longer, where instead of having 60 people on set you may have 35 or 40 people on set. I know the industry is working towards some sort of industry-wide guideline in terms of are we going to do box lunches and nobody takes a break and you shoot for 10 hours and that's it. No one's really going to know. So it's going to be a unique situation and definitely a brand-new world," he explained.