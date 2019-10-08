The upcoming third spin-off of the popular series 'The Walking Dead' will come on Amazon Prime Video and AMC channels in 2020. The series is currently in the production stage in US and Amazon has bought the streaming rights for Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa as well as for most of the European countries.

The third spin-off of the franchise will showcase the story of two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the post-apocalyptic world. AMC has already shared the first look of the show but it doesn't have the title.

"'The Walking Dead' represents some of the most compelling and coveted IP in the world, so we are extremely thrilled to have lined up international distribution of the third television series in the expanding universe of 'The Walking Dead' with Amazon Prime Video and AMC Networks International," said Valerie Cabrera, SVP of worldwide content distribution for AMC Studios.

She further added that "A franchise and story that is rooted in our collective humanity, the appeal of 'The Walking Dead' crosses language and cultural barriers and we can't wait to share this highly-anticipated series with fans around the globe next year."

The new spin-off of the series will come after the two hit series, 'The Walking Dead' and 'Fear the Walking Dead'. The next series in the franchise will be created by Scott M. Gimple, with Matt Negrete.

Matt Negrete will come on board as co-creator and showrunner. The third instalment of the series will have Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston and Nico Tortorella in the lead roles.

There was also a New York Comic-con panel about the show that came on Saturday featuring the casts and co-creators Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete.

Interestingly, The Walking Dead is an American TV series based on a comic book with the same name, written by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. The Walking Dead has had around 10 seasons and all the seasons have been a hit on television screens.