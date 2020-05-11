Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has reportedly apologised to manager Pep Guardiola after breaking lockdown rules imposed by the government as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Breaking social distancing rules

Walker had earlier confirmed reports that he had broken social distancing rules when he went to visit his sister on Wednesday and later went to his parents' place.

"Kyle is in a pretty bad place and knows he has let everybody down. He has been emailing some of the fans to apologise and let them know he wants to change for the better," a source close to Walker was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

Taking responsibility for his actions

The report further stated that Walker has messaged City manager Pep Guardiola and director of football Txiki Begiristain to apologise for his actions. Walker had earlier issued a statement taking 'full responsibility' for his actions but he also added that he is being harassed for being a public figure.

"I have recently gone through one of the toughest periods of my life, which I take full responsibility for," Walker said in a statement he tweeted. "However, I now feel as though I am being harassed. This is no longer solely affecting me, but affecting the health of my family and my young children too."