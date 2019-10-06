After the separation of the Song-Song couple, Song Hye Kyo took a break from social media. But the wait is over, as the K-drama star who has 9.7 million followers in Instagram shared some jaw-dropping images for the first time since her divorce.

Song Hy Kyo posted a series of stunning images from her recent photoshoot, tagging shoe brand Suecomma Bonnie and photographer Mok Jung Wook. However, Song Hye Kyo looks like a diva while showing off her simple outfit.

This was Song Hye Kyo's first post since June. She and the K-drama actor, Song Joong Ki became legally divorced in July and since then bot the Korean starts have continued to be busy with their respective activities.

Previous reports claimed that the actress was have stayed in New York for a short-term course at an art school after New York Fashion Week in September.

Check out the picture here: