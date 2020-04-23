The Volkswagen AG is making masks in China for distributing at the Volkswagen plant for its employees in Europe due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis, the German automaker mentioned on Thursday as it plans to restart the European production.

Volkswagen will be able to produce 1.6 million masks per month in the coastal city of Tianjin, where it has car plants with partner FAW Group. It plans to send the first shipment of masks to Germany at the beginning of May, the company said in a statement.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 170,000 people globally and infecting over 2.5 million people worldwide. The WHO has described the virus outbreak as a pandemic.

