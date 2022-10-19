Vladimir Putin Imposes 'Martial Law' in Annexed Areas; Tens of Thousands of Residents To Be Evacuated From Kherson

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in the annexed areas. The law has been imposed in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

According to legislation, multiple restrictions are expected to take place in the region. Public gatherings and travel will be restricted and tighter censorship will take place in the region. Law enforcement agencies could also be given broader authority.

Putin Declares 'Martial Law' in Annexed Areas

The Russian leader also ordered the establishment of a Coordination Committee to increase interaction between various government agencies in dealing with the fighting in Ukraine that he continued to call a special military operation, according to The Sun.

Restrictions To Be Imposed In Annexed Areas

"I have signed a decree on the introduction of martial law in these four constituent entities of Russia (the Donetsk People's Republic, the Lugansk People's Republic, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions). It will immediately be sent to the Federation Council for approval. The State Duma has been notified of this decision," said Putin during the meeting of the Security Council.

The president noted that martial law had been in effect in these territories before they joined Russia. "Now we need to formalize this regime in the framework of the Russian legislation," he explained, according to TASS.

Meanwhile, the heads of the occupied region has ordered the mass evacuation, which will take place in the next few days. Nearly 50,000-60,000 people will be evacuated from the southern occupied Ukrainian region.

Kirill Stremousov, installed administrator for the region, stated that the battle for the Kherson will begin soon. He also highlighted that small groups of Ukrainian troops are trying to find weaknesses in the Kherson Region's defenses.

"They are trying to punch a hole or find some 'gaps' in our defenses, acting in small groups. However, the area is secure so they don't and they won't have a chance to infiltrate here," he said in a video shared on Telegram.

