Android smartphone maker Vivo has just unveiled a new smartphone for the masses. Dubbed Z6, the smartphone comes at a starting price of SGD 459 or $327 and offers 5G connectivity besides decent specifications. The Vivo Z6 comes in two RAM models - 6 GB and 8GB. Both the smartphones come with 128 GB inbuilt storage but lack storage expandability.

The new Vivo Z6 5G measures at 163.99 x 75.71 x 9.16mm and flaunts a 6.57 inch 1080x2400 pixels resolution IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The punch-hole selfie camera, which sits on the top of Z6's screen, is capable of clicking 16 MP selfie shots at an aperture of f/2.48.

Rectangular primary camera module packs a 48 MP 6P lens

The rectangular primary camera module on the back of the device packs a 48 MP 6P lens with an aperture of f/1.79, an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens with 112-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The module is capable of offering 4K video shooting, Hyper HDR, RAW format images and more.

Under the hood, the Vivo Z6 packs a Snapdragon 765G SoC to offer dual-mode 5G connectivity. The device also has either 6 or 8 GB LPDDR4 RAM memories and up to 128 GB of UFS 2.1 in-built storage.

The Vivo Z6 5G smartphone packs a massive 5000 mAh battery with support of 44W SuperFlash Charge technology. Vivo claims the home-brewed charging technology is capable of charging a smartphone's battery up to 70 per cent in just 35 minutes and takes a mere 65 minutes to charge it fully.

Smartphone comes with PC-grade liquid cooling technology

To make gamers' happy, the smartphone comes with PC-grade liquid cooling technology and features like Game Space 3.0 and Game Box. It runs Android 10 overlaid with FunTouch OS 10 offers face unlock and fingerprint recognition to make the device secure to use.

The Vivo Z6 6 GB edition is available in ice age, interstellar silver and aurora black colour variants. It can be purchased at roughly SGD 459. In comparison, the 8 GB RAM edition is available at SGD 519 roughly in China. The smartphone will be rolled out at a later date in other Asian markets, including Singapore.