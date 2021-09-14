Virginia Teen Stabs His Father to Death, Buries Burnt Body in Backyard

As domestic violence and homicides are increasing amid the pandemic, a brutal murder in the Northern Virginia area has shocked the locals. A Virginia teen was charged on Wednesday with the deadly stabbing of his father, who was discovered burnt and buried in his backyard with multiple fatal stab wounds.

The incident took place at a property in the 3300 block of Nevius Street over Labor Day weekend. Truman Nguyen died from multiple stab wounds to the upper body after Philip Nguyen, 19, brutally murdered his father.

Father's Body Buried in His Own Backyard

Detectives found evidence that the elder may have been burnt prior to being buried in his backyard in Falls Church, reported Fox News.

The father was reported missing on September 6, news outlets reported. But after an associate reported that the son may have harmed his father, the son was interviewed and that led to the discovery of Nguyen's body, Fairfax County police said, according to The Associated Press.

Investigators initially noticed no indicators of foul play, however a number of sources led them to consider the elder Truman may very well be buried on his property.

Domestic Disputes Recorded Many Times in the Nguyen Residence Over the Years

Authorities said officers had responded to the Nguyen home in the past for various service calls, including domestic disputes.

"They had classic, knock-down, drag-out fights in that house that we've heard for years and years and years," Sherry Garay told Fox 5.

"It's just beyond the pale and beyond my imagination that someone would actually do that," Tony Albert told News4.

Silvia Albert called the crime "very scary and creepy."

Police didn't release a motive of the killing. The teenager is being held at the county adult detention center without bond.

Trend of Deadly Family Violence in 2021

The slaying was the fifth in the county this year where someone's life had been taken by a child or sibling.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis was disturbed that the number of murders in Fairfax County are triple what they were at this time last year. Davis said this is the eighteenth murder this year in Fairfax County (there were six by this time last year), despite statistics saying that the county is "significantly down in overall crime."

"There's not a string of commonality running through the increase in murders that we have this year beyond the fact that we have sons who are in some type of dispute with a parent, and on one occasion a sister, and that dispute results in a murder," Davis said last week.