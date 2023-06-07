Virginia School Shooting: 2 Killed, 5 Wounded in Gun Violence at Huguenot High School Graduation

Shooting outside a venue in Virginia where a high school graduation ceremony was underway has killed at least two persons and injured multiple people. The mass shooting happened around 5 pm at the Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia on Tuesday.

Richmond Public Schools canceled the ceremony and rescheduled another graduation ceremony that was to take place at the venue later in the evening.

"This incident occurred toward the end of the Huguenot High School graduation and we have canceled the Thomas Jefferson High School graduation scheduled for later tonight. It will be rescheduled soon," a spokesperson from the Richmond Public Schools said.

Monroe Park, where the graduation ceremony of the Huguenot High School was taking place is on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University, across the street from the Altria Theater.

19-Year-Old Suspect in Custody

"Currently monitoring the situation at Monroe Park. In touch with RPD and RPS. Will make information available as it comes in. Please avoid the area," said Richmond Mayor Levar M. Stoney.

Richmond police said a 19-year-old suspect has been arrested and will be charged with two counts of second-degree murder. The suspect was detained as he attempted to flee the scene.

At least 12 people were injured in the attack that caused a mayhem on the streets. "As they heard the gunfire, it was obviously chaos .... We had hundreds of people in Monroe Park, so people scattered. It was very chaotic at the scene," Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said, according to Yahoo News.

According to the police, the dead persons are both male, age 18 and 36. Their identities have not been released yet. The motive of the shooting is not known. Police said there is no ongoing threat to the community.