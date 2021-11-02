Virginia Mother Claims 6-year-old Daughter Asked if she was 'Evil' for Being White After History Lesson

Loudoun County, Virginia: A Virginia mother claimed that her 6-year-old daughter came up to her and asked if she was "born evil" for being white. The toddler allegedly picked up the notion in her history class at a Public school in Loudoun County. The mother, whose identity was not clear at the moment, pulled her kids out of the school after the alleged incident.

Raising her concerns against the teaching of Critical Race Theory during a plea at a Loudon County Public Schools board meeting on October 26, the mother claimed that the "swift and uncompromising" political agenda of the district's former and current administration forced her to pull her kids out of the school and send them to a private school. "My children are now in private school and are thriving," she said.

"First, it was in early spring of 2020 when my 6-year-old somberly came to me and asked me if she was born evil because she was a white person, something she learned in a history lesson at school," the mother stated.

The displeased mother also accused the school administration of 'covering up' a rape

"You kept the schools closed for a year and a half, despite the science indicating it was safe for kids to return," she said, before adding that the school administration " covered up a rape and arrested, humiliated and falsely accused parents of being domestic terrorists." According to Fox News, parents have been demanding the resignations of Superintendent Scott Ziegler and the entire school board for various troubling issues including allegedly covering up a sexual assault report and ongoing issues with the teaching of critical race theory in classes.

Ziegler, in a May 28 email obtained by Fox News, informed the school board about a sexual assault allegation in a girls' bathroom at Stone Bridge High School. He, however, denied having a record of sexual assault in a school district restroom and said the "predator transgender student or person simply does not exist" during a school board meeting in June.

Scott Ziegler received flak from critics for allegedly covering up the sexual assault on the campus of one of the Loudoun County Public schools. District spokesman Wayne Byard told Fox News the alleged assault was reported to sheriff's officials immediately on May 28. The report, however, couldn't be released to the public because it was "still under investigation," Byard noted.

'You all should be ashamed'

"You all should be ashamed and you should have the moral courage to admit you are wrong and step down," the Virginia mother dissed the school board and called for their resignations during the meeting. She further stated her wish to send her children back to Loudoun County Public Schools, adding, "Private school is expensive and I want my kids to be able to walk home from school with their friends in their own community."