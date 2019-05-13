One of Australia's largest airlines, Virgin Australia, has delayed airline's check-in process due to a technical issue which occurred on Monday. The passengers, who were hoping to board a flight were asked wait until the issue is resolved.

The airline later tweeted that "We're experiencing a technical issue with our check-in system at airports across our network. As a result, guests may experience delays with check-in. Our ground crew are on hand to assist guests arriving at the airport."

Virgin Australia confirmed that the check-in system issue has caused the delays across Australia and authorities are hoping to have the daily operation back to normal as soon as possible.

Later, at around 2.39 pm AEST, the company informed the passengers that the "IT teams are currently working to resolve this issue. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and will keep you updated as more information comes to hand."

Almost one hour later, they shared details of current flight status and mentioned that the IT teams have solved the problem with the check-in system and "guests are being processed as normal for their flights. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this issue. We encourage guests to check our Flight Status page for up to date info on flights."

A spokesperson from Australian Border Force (ABF), which faced another IT outrage issue two weeks ago at Australian airports, told ZDNet that it was working with Australia's Department of Home Affairs to solve this problem which was impacting inbound and outbound passenger processing at international airports.